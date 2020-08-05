UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

Malaysia reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Malaysia reported 21 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 9,023

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 21 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 9,023.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 15 cases are imported and the other six are local transmissions.

Another 18 cases have been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 8,702 or 96.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 196 active cases, two are being held in intensive care and none of those are in need of assisted breathing. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 125.

