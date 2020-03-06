Malaysia Reports 28 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing Total to 83

Malaysia's Health Ministry said 28 new coronavirus infections were reported in the Southeast Asian nation on Friday, bringing the total to 83

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Malaysia's Health Ministry said 28 new coronavirus infections were reported in the Southeast Asian nation on Friday, bringing the total to 83.

"As of 6 March... a total of 28 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases (Cases 56 to 83) were reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre," the ministry said in a press statement.

All patients are receiving treatment, while authorities are tracking their contacts for testing. They are 65 Malaysians, 15 Chinese, one US national, one Japanese and one Italian citizen.

The epidemic response center assesses that the outbreak in Malaysia is in the "early containment phase." Public events remain at the discretion of organizers, who are advised to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.