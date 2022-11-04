Malaysia reports 2,913 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

Malaysia reported 2,913 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the total tally to 4,905,877, according to the health ministry

Kuala LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 )

They were 11 new imported cases and 2,902 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 36,478.

The ministry reported 2,599 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,837,652 in the Southeast Asian country.

Currently there are 31,747 active cases recorded in Malaysia, with 60 of them held in intensive care and 43 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 917 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, and that 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated with two doses, 49.8 percent have received a first booster dose and 1.6 percent have received a second booster dose