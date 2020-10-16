Malaysia reports 629 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Malaysia reported 629 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 18,758

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 629 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 18,758.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that two of the new cases are imported and 627 are local transmissions.

Six more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 176. The majority of new cases are from the eastern state of Sabah, with 489 cases reported.

Another 245 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 12,259, or 65.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 6,323 active cases, 99 are being held in intensive care units and 31 of those are in need of assisted breathing.