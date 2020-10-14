UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 660 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:36 PM

Malaysia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Malaysia reported 660 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 17,540

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 660 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 17,540.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that six of the new cases are imported and 654 are local transmissions.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 167.

The majority of new cases are from eastern state of Sabah, with 429 of the new cases reported in the state.

Another 233 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 11,605, or 66.2 percent of all cases. Of the remaining 5,768 active cases, 108 are being held in intensive care and 35 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a separate press conference that 282 roadblocks have been set up nationwide in a bid to enforce movement restrictions introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions are in force in Kuala Lumpur, the administration center of Putrajaya as well as the adjacent Selangor state from Oct. 14 to 27, and also in the country's eastern Sabah state from Oct. 13 to 26.

Separately, the country's armed forces said in a statement that personnel have been mobilized to assist in roadblocks and to airlift medical supplies and other items to Sabah, which has seen the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Related Topics

Putrajaya Kuala Lumpur Malaysia All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

2 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

19 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

27 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

4 minutes ago

IHC grants time to govt till Nov 11, to recover mi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.