Malaysia Reports 6,658 New COVID-19 Cases, 107 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:02 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :- Malaysia reported another 6,658 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 772,607, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Another 107 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 5,434.

More than half of the new cases were reported in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the adjacent state of Selangor, Malaysia's economic heartland, where a number of areas are placed under the more restrictive movement control measures for 14 days from Saturday as cases continue to climb.

Among the measures are a nightly curfew from 8:00 p.m. local time daily, besides roadblocks being placed to control travel from the areas under restrictions.

More Stories From World

