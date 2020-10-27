UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 835 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:23 PM

Malaysia registered 835 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 28,640, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that five of the new cases are imported and 830 are local transmissions

Another two new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 238.

Another 674 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 18,499, or 64.6 percent, of all cases.

Of the remaining 9,903 active cases, 89 are being held in intensive care and 32 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

