UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 869 More COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:24 PM

Malaysia reports 869 more COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Malaysia reported 869 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 42,050

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 869 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 42,050.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that one of the new cases is imported and 868 are local transmissions.

Six more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 300.

Another 725 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 30,304, or 72.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,446 active cases, 82 are being held in intensive care and 27 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

26 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

26 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

29 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

34 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.