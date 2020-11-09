UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

Malaysia reported 972 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 41,181

KUALA LUMPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 972 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 41,181.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that five of the new cases are imported and 967 are local transmissions.

The majority of new cases are from eastern state of Sabah, with 370 of the new cases reported in the state.

Eight more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 294.

Another 1,345 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 29,579 , or 71.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,308 active cases, 86 are being held in intensive care and 31 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

