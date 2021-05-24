UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll, 6,509 New Cases

Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Malaysia recorded a fresh high of 61 single-day death toll from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total deaths to 2,309, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that the victims reported on Monday ranged from 27 to 98 years old, with the majority of them suffering from existing health complications.

Meanwhile, another 6,509 new COVID-19 infections were reported, of which 20 are imported and 6,489 are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 518,600.

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country forced the government to impose a nationwide movement control order till June to curb the spread.

Some 3,452 patients were released after recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 456,273 or 88 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 60,018 active cases, a record high of 711 cases are being held in intensive care units and 369 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

