Malaysia Says Emergency To End As Parliament Sits After Virus Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:13 PM

Malaysia's government will not extend coronavirus state of emergency beyond August 1, a minister said Monday, as parliament convened after a months-long suspension that sparked widespread anger

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 )

The king in January declared the country's first nationwide state of emergency in more than half a century to fight Covid-19, following the advice of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It allowed the government to rule by decree and suspend parliament, prompting critics to accuse Muhyiddin of using the crisis to avoid a no-confidence vote and shore up his weak coalition.

Despite the emergency and a nationwide lockdown, the outbreak only worsened, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant. Malaysia's caseload breached the one million mark at the weekend, and there have been around 8,000 deaths.

Facing mounting public anger and pressure from the king, Muhyiddin agreed to reconvene the legislature for a five-day sitting before the state of emergency officially ends next month.

