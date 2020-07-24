Malaysia says settles 1MDB scandal with Goldman Sachs for $3.9 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Malaysia announced Friday that it had reached a settlement with Goldman Sachs for $3.9 billion over the bank's role in the 1MDB scandal.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said: "This settlement represents assets that rightfully belong to the Malaysian people. We are confident that we are securing more money from Goldman Sachs compared to previous attempts, which were far below expectations."