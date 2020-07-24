UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Says Settles 1MDB Scandal With Goldman Sachs For $3.9 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Malaysia says settles 1MDB scandal with Goldman Sachs for $3.9 bn

Malaysia announced Friday that it had reached a settlement with Goldman Sachs for $3.9 billion over the bank's role in the 1MDB scandal

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Malaysia announced Friday that it had reached a settlement with Goldman Sachs for $3.9 billion over the bank's role in the 1MDB scandal.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said: "This settlement represents assets that rightfully belong to the Malaysian people. We are confident that we are securing more money from Goldman Sachs compared to previous attempts, which were far below expectations."

Related Topics

Scandal Bank Malaysia Money From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

24 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

1 hour ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

24 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

24 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.