UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Ships 150 Containers Of Plastic Waste Back To Countries Of Origin - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Malaysia Ships 150 Containers of Plastic Waste Back to Countries of Origin - Minister

Malaysia has sent 150 containers of plastic waste back to their countries of origin since late last year, Malaysian Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Malaysia has sent 150 containers of plastic waste back to their countries of origin since late last year, Malaysian Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said on Monday.

"The government of Malaysia has repatriated 150 containers of plastic, illegal plastic waste, with approximately 3,737 metric tonnes [of waste]," Yeo told reporters.

The video of Yeo's speech was circulated by Malaysian news outlets.

According to the media, which cited the minister, the countries of origin include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Canada, Japan, China, Portugal, Lithuania, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The minister said that Kuala Lumpur did not bear the cost of shipping, as importers and shipping lines paid for the transfer.

Additional 110 containers are also set to be shipped back to the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, Belgium, Hungary and Jamaica, according to the minister.

Since China decided to stop imports of plastic waste, much of it was diverted to Malaysia and neighboring countries, with many illegal recycling factories dumping waste in the area.

Related Topics

UK Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Canada France Hong Kong Kuala Lumpur Singapore Spain United Kingdom Belgium Portugal Japan Jamaica United States Lithuania Malaysia Mexico Hungary Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

10 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

19 seconds ago

DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ann ..

11 minutes ago

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

20 minutes ago

Rupee sheds Rs 0.03 against dollar in interbank

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.