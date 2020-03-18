UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Shuts Border With Singapore Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Malaysia shut the border with Singapore on Wednesday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus disease, the chief minister of the Johor border state said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Malaysia shut the border with Singapore on Wednesday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus disease, the chief minister of the Johor border state said.

The border has been closed to passenger traffic. Only trucks and people with special permits are allowed to cross, Datuk Hasni Mohammad was quoted as saying by The Star daily.

"Among the categories exempted are those with work passes [issued] by Malaysia or Singapore, students studying in Singapore, those with specialised skills, businessmen, those involved in logistics," he explained.

Malaysia recorded 117 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day, taking the total to 790. The majority of patients contracted the viral disease during pilgrimage to Jamek Mosque near Kuala Lumpur. Some 16,000 are believed to have attended the religious ceremonies.

