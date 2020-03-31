UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Sorry After Virus Tips For Women Spark Anger

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:56 PM

Malaysia sorry after virus tips for women spark anger

Malaysia's government apologised Tuesday after its advice for women to wear make-up and not nag their husbands during the country's coronavirus lockdown sparked online anger and mockery

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia's government apologised Tuesday after its advice for women to wear make-up and not nag their husbands during the country's coronavirus lockdown sparked online anger and mockery.

Like many countries, the Southeast Asian nation has ordered all citizens to stay at home to stem the spread of the virus, which has killed over 30,000 people globally.

In a series of Facebook posts, the Malaysian women's ministry offered tips for how wives should behave during the lockdown.

One post -- now deleted -- showed a picture of a couple hanging up clothes together next to a caption that advised women to "avoid nagging" their husbands and to imitate the squeaky voice of Doraemon, a cartoon robot cat from Japan that is popular across Asia.

Other posts advised women working at home to wear make-up and dress neatly, rather than in casual clothes.

Social media lit up with anger and disbelief at the posts, with one netizen asking "how will dressing up and putting on make-up at home (prevent) COVID-19? Pray, tell?" The women's ministry apologised, conceding the posts may have offended some people, and said it would "remain cautious in future".

But it insisted the suggestions were merely aimed at "maintaining positive relationships among family members during the period they are working from home".

There have been fears of a surge in domestic violence worldwide as the stress caused by confinement and job insecurity increases the likelihood of conflicts.

A government-run helpline in Malaysia for vulnerable people, including victims of domestic abuse, has seen an increase in calls of more than 50 percent since the start of the lockdown on March 18, local media reported.

Related Topics

Facebook Job Robot Japan Malaysia March May Women Post Family Media All From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

3 hours ago

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

5 minutes ago

AJK government forms Social Protection Committee

5 minutes ago

CJCSC, scientists; employees of NCA, SPD contribut ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles death of Javed ur ..

5 minutes ago

Crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.