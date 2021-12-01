Malaysia to Close Borders for Countries With Confirmed Omicron Cases

The Malaysian government will restrict entry to foreign travelers coming from countries which have confirmed cases of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday

"The temporary travel restrictions are for non-Malaysian travelers from countries that have reported the transmission of Omicron, high-risk countries where Omicron transmission have occurred such as those listed or travelers who have a history of travel to those countries 14 days before arrival," Khairy said at a press conference, as quoted by Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Permanent residents and holders of other long-term residence permits will also be exempt from the ban, while international students and foreign workers will be affected, he said.

The minister said that as of Tuesday, 20 countries were known to have reported positive COVID-19 cases with Omicron infection, but added that the full list of countries considered "high risk" will be prepared and released by the ministry.