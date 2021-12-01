UrduPoint.com

Malaysia To Close Borders For Countries With Confirmed Omicron Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 03:42 PM

Malaysia to Close Borders for Countries With Confirmed Omicron Cases

The Malaysian government will restrict entry to foreign travelers coming from countries which have confirmed cases of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Malaysian government will restrict entry to foreign travelers coming from countries which have confirmed cases of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.

"The temporary travel restrictions are for non-Malaysian travelers from countries that have reported the transmission of Omicron, high-risk countries where Omicron transmission have occurred such as those listed or travelers who have a history of travel to those countries 14 days before arrival," Khairy said at a press conference, as quoted by Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Permanent residents and holders of other long-term residence permits will also be exempt from the ban, while international students and foreign workers will be affected, he said.

The minister said that as of Tuesday, 20 countries were known to have reported positive COVID-19 cases with Omicron infection, but added that the full list of countries considered "high risk" will be prepared and released by the ministry.

Related Topics

From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s counsel says h ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s counsel says his client is mentally not soun ..

9 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament D ..

Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament Demanding to Keep Tax Breaks

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality f ..

Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality for Foreigners of Ukrainian Ori ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow Ready for Another Round of Talks With US on ..

Moscow Ready for Another Round of Talks With US on Visa Issues - Ryabkov

22 minutes ago
 First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics ..

First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on March 1 ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia-US Dialogue on Strategic Stability to Conti ..

Russia-US Dialogue on Strategic Stability to Continue Soon - Foreign Ministry

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.