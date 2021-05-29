UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia To Completely Lock Down Until June 13 Over Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

Malaysia to Completely Lock Down Until June 13 Over Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Gov't

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The Malaysian government announced on Friday the introduction of a nationwide lockdown from June 1 to 13 due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections, the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.

Coronavirus cases have exceeded the daily average of 8,000, including those of new mutant strains, while the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals has reached 70,000 people, stretching the health care capacities to the limit.

According to the statement, the period from June 1-13 will only be the first stage of the nationwide lockdown.

The second phase, which will last for four weeks, will see some easing if the incidence rate drops.

During the first stage, all businesses and organizations in all sectors of the national economy will be completely closed, except for essential enterprises.

The government is also set to ensure that the national healthcare system has all the necessary additional resources, the office noted.

Since April, Malaysia has restricted travel between provinces and banned mass events and gatherings of any nature.

To date, Malaysia has registered over 540,000 COVID-19 infections and more than linked 2,400 fatalities. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Malaysia April June All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

29 minutes ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

29 minutes ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

29 minutes ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

40 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

40 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.