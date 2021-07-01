Malaysia to Impose Curfew in Capital, Suburbs From Saturday

UrduPoint.com
Malaysia's defense ministry announced that parts of the capital Kuala Lumpur and the neighboring state of Selangor would be put under nightly curfew starting Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Malaysia's defense ministry announced that parts of the capital Kuala Lumpur and the neighboring state of Selangor would be put under nightly curfew starting Saturday.

The defense ministry said the curfew would be in effect in the two densely populated regions from 8 p.m. for two weeks until July 16.

Under the enhanced movement control order, only one person per household will be allowed to leave home to buy necessary goods, with the travel radius limited to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The Southeast Asian nation went into lockdown on June 1 but coronavirus cases have showed no sign of decreasing. It reported 6,988 new infections on Thursday, with Kuala Lumpur and Selangor accounting for over half of them.

