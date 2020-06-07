Malaysia to Lift Most Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Starting June 10 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the majority of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country that were introduced in late March will be lifted starting June 10, media reported on Sunday.

According to the local New Straits Times newspaper, the authorities will restore free movement of citizens between most states and domestic tourism. In addition, with some restrictions, almost all social, religious, economic and educational activities will resume. In particular, beauty salons and open-air markets will resume work, citizens will be able to visit museums and entertainment sites.

The phased opening of schools will also start.

At the same time, contact sports and mass sports events will remain banned for the time being. Nightclubs, theme parks and karaoke bars will also remain closed, the newspaper reported.

The new regime will be in force until August 31, New Straits Times added.

Malaysia started partially relaxing its coronavirus-related restrictions in early May, reopening most businesses. So far, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has exceeded 8,300, including 117 fatalities.