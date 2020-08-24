UrduPoint.com
Malaysia To Probe Minister For Flouting Coronavirus Quarantine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that a member of his cabinet would be investigated for breaching coronavirus travel quarantine rules, media said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that a member of his cabinet would be investigated for breaching coronavirus travel quarantine rules, media said.

"I leave it to the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation, and to take suitable action according to the legal process," he was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali faced a public outcry after he was spotted attending functions days after returning from a trip abroad in early July.

The minister apologized and offered to donate four months' worth of his salary to the coronavirus recovery fund on top of paying a $328 fine.

Many Malaysians reportedly pointed out that an elderly citizen was slapped with a $2,620 fine and jailed for a day for flouting the 14-day isolation period.

