Malaysia To Reopen Economy From May 4 As COVID-19 Lockdown Eases - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:33 PM

Malaysia will see almost all sectors of the economy reopen starting May 4 as part of the loosening of the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Malaysia will see almost all sectors of the economy reopen starting May 4 as part of the loosening of the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday.

In March, the government banned travel between regions and public gatherings, ordering nationals to refrain from leaving home without acute necessity. The regulations have since been extended several times, with the latest set to last until May 12.

"Beginning May 4, almost all economic sectors will be allowed to open with conditions," the prime minister said in an address to the nation, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

He added that the COVID-19 restrictions had already cost the country 63 billion Malaysian Ringgit ($14.7 billion) in losses. If they continue for another month, the figure will near 100 billion Malaysian ringgit.

Cinemas, night clubs, entertainment centers, markets and exhibitions would remain closed. Sports involving big groups of people such as as football, rugby, swimming and indoor sports would still be banned.

Outdoor exercise will be allowed provided that social distancing rules are observed.

Schools will not reopen. Concerts, banquets and religious gatherings will still be banned.

