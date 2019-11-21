UrduPoint.com
Malaysia To Reopen Embassy In North Korea In 2020 - Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Malaysia to Reopen Embassy in North Korea in 2020 - Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah

Malaysia will reopen its embassy in Pyongyang in 2020, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Malaysia will reopen its embassy in Pyongyang in 2020, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday.

"We want to encourage the peace process. We have decided to reopen our embassy next year.

The vice [foreign] minister of North Korea has visited Malaysia, and our vice minister of foreign affairs will be visiting Pyongyang," Abdullah said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The relations between Malaysia and North Korea deteriorated after a North Korean national, identified by Seoul as an elder brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February 2017. Seoul accused Pyongyang of arranging the murder. As a result of this diplomatic scandal, the activities of the Malaysian Embassy in North Korea have been practically ceased.

