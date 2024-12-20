Malaysia To Resume Search For Missing MH370 Plane: Transport Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Malaysia's cabinet has agreed to a proposal to launch a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared mysteriously 10 years ago, the transport minister said Friday.
"The proposal for a search operation by Ocean Infinity is a solid one and deserves to be considered," Anthony Loke told reporters.
He said government ministers on December 13 "agreed in principle to accept the proposal from Ocean Infinity", a company based in the United States and the United Kingdom, to proceed with the search "in a new area estimated at 15,000 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean".
The Boeing 777 aircraft disappeared from radar screens carrying 239 people on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.
Recent Stories
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia to resume search for missing MH370 plane: transport minister34 seconds ago
-
Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane50 seconds ago
-
Spurs survive Man Utd comeback to reach League Cup semi-finals55 seconds ago
-
Japan inspects US air base over chemical spill21 minutes ago
-
Swiss ready to seal EU deal51 minutes ago
-
Honda and Nissan merger talks: what's at stake51 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers reject Republican bill to avert government shutdown1 hour ago
-
Loud blasts in Ukraine capital after ballistic missile warning: AFP2 hours ago
-
Australia agrees deal to strengthen Solomons police2 hours ago
-
Suspect in health CEO killing charged with murder in New York2 hours ago
-
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors2 hours ago
-
Macron thanks Gisele Pelicot after France rape trial2 hours ago