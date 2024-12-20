Malaysia to resume search for missing MH370 plane: transport minister

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Malaysia's cabinet has agreed to a proposal to launch a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared mysteriously 10 years ago, the transport minister said Friday.

"The proposal for a search operation by Ocean Infinity is a solid one and deserves to be considered," Anthony Loke told reporters.

He said government ministers on December 13 "agreed in principle to accept the proposal from Ocean Infinity", a company based in the United States and the United Kingdom, to proceed with the search "in a new area estimated at 15,000 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean".

The Boeing 777 aircraft disappeared from radar screens carrying 239 people on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.