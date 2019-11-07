UrduPoint.com
Malaysia To Send Detained Cambodian Dissident To Third Country - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Mu Sochua, the leader of the Cambodian opposition detained in an international airport in Malaysia, will be sent to a third country, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Mu Sochua, the leader of the Cambodian opposition detained in an international airport in Malaysia, will be sent to a third country, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad said on Thursday.

Mu, who is the vice president of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party, was detained in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport earlier in the day.

"We do not want others to use Malaysia as a base for their struggle in other countries ... Now we are looking for another country that can take her," he said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

Mu Sochua fled Cambodia in October 2017 after receiving information about an alleged attempt to detain her, preceded by the arrest of her party's president, Kem Sokha, by the government of current Prime Minister Hun Sen. The Cambodia National Rescue Party was later dissolved by the country's Supreme Court.

