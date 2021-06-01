UrduPoint.com
Malaysia To Summon Chinese Envoy Over Violation Of Airspace - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:40 PM

Malaysia to Summon Chinese Envoy Over Violation of Airspace - Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it would summon the Chinese ambassador to the archipelago nation after accusing Chinese warplanes of violating national airspace.

The Malaysian air force said that its radars picked up 16 planes on Monday as they entered the Malaysian maritime zone and flew close to the national airspace. Interceptors identified them as Il-76 and Y-20 strategic transporters.

"The Ministry will issue a diplomatic note of protest against the intrusion to the Government of the People's Republic of China.

The Ministry will also summon the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia to provide explanation regarding this breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty by the 16 PLAAF aircraft," a statement read.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said that he would relay Malaysia's concerns about the incident to the top Chinese diplomat.

The alleged trespass happened in the South China Sea. China and Malaysia lay rivals claims to parts of the marginal Pacific sea, together with Brunei, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

