Malaysia Wants Putin to Participate in 2020 APEC Summit - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Malaysia would like Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that the Southeast Asian nation will host, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday.

"We, of course, will welcome President Putin's involvement in the APEC 2020 that Malaysia is hosting next year in November," Abdullah said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Chile was forced to cancel the 2019 APEC summit as well as the COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago, due to mass protests in the country.