Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured In Military Jet Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) A Malaysian airman has died and another been injured in a jet training crash on a nighttime mission north of the capital Kuala Lumpur, the country's military said.

Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said a Hawk 108 plane carrying two people crashed at Butterworth air base. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) said it happened at about 10:07 p.m.

local time (14:07 GMT).

"One service member lost his life and another was injured. The RMAF was ordered to immediately provide a detailed report and investigate the cause of the incident," the minister tweeted.

The RMAF identified the deceased as Capt. Mohamad Affendi Bustamy. Maj. Mohd Fareez Omar was brought to a hospital and is in stable condition. The defense ministry was ordered to provide assistance to the families of the two airmen.

