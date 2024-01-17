Malaysian Army Chief Visits Hira Cultural District In Makkah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Malaysian Army Chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain bin Jantan and his accompanying delegation visited the Hira Cultural District in Makkah.
They toured the Revelation Exhibition and other venues, and commended Saudi Arabia's role in enriching the cultural and religious experience of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From World
-
Jabeur, Wozniacki derailed by Russian NextGen at Australian Open50 minutes ago
-
Debutant Joseph gives West Indies some hope51 minutes ago
-
Debutant Joseph gives West Indies some hope51 minutes ago
-
BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO2 hours ago
-
Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Debutant Joseph gives West Indies some hope2 hours ago
-
ISESCO Executive Council meeting opens in Jeddah2 hours ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 3 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Thailand aims to attract more Chinese tourists in 20242 hours ago
-
Pakistan researcher in China unveils revolutionary rechargeable sodium battery2 hours ago
-
First women's rugby Lions tour to take place in New Zealand in 20272 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Sichuan to enhance cultural, economic cooperation2 hours ago