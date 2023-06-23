Malaysian Authorities Threaten to Sue Meta Over Reluctance to Remove Undesirable Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said on Friday that it would take legal action against the Meta Platforms technology conglomerate (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) for failing to comply with requests to remove unwanted and malicious content from Facebook.

"Despite repeated requests from MCMC, Meta has failed to take sufficient action to address the issue of undesirable contents on its platform and has not fully cooperated with efforts to remove such contents ... As there is no sufficient cooperation from Meta, MCMC has no option but to take definitive steps or legal action against Meta as a measure to ensure that people are secure and protected in the digital sphere," the agency said in a statement.

The statement added that the Malaysian commission has found a significant amount of inappropriate content relating to issues of race, religion and royalty in Malaysia, as well as defamation, impersonation, online gambling and scam advertisements.

The commission noted that Meta's response to its request was "sluggish and unsatisfactory."