UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Court Ends Prosecution Of Major Defendant In 1MDB Embezzlement Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Malaysian Court Ends Prosecution of Major Defendant in 1MDB Embezzlement Case

A Malaysian court has stopped the prosecution of Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, the stepson of former Prime Minister Najib Razak and a major defendant in the case involving the billion-dollar embezzlement from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund, based on an agreement he has reached with the prosecutors, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A Malaysian court has stopped the prosecution of Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, the stepson of former Prime Minister Najib Razak and a major defendant in the case involving the billion-dollar embezzlement from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund, based on an agreement he has reached with the prosecutors, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said on Thursday.

Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz was accused of five episodes of money laundering involving 1MDB funds worth over $248 million.

"An agreement has been arrived at between the prosecution and the accused under the terms of which the Federal Government will receive a substantial sum running into several million Ringgit," the official, who led the prosecution, said, as quoted by the Star newspaper, adding that the sum is directly linked to the subject matter of the charges framed in this case.

At the same time, Sessions Court judge Azman Ahmad said that the end of prosecution did not amount to an acquittal over the five charges of money laundering, the media added.

Malaysia created the 1MDB fund in 2009 to promote the country's economic growth through direct foreign investment and global partnerships. However, a number of officials, including the ex-prime minister, have since been suspected of embezzling around a total of $4.5 billion from the fund. The 1MDB embezzlement case is being investigated simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore, the US, Switzerland and several other countries.

The 1MDB embezzlement scandal was one of the main reasons for the failure of the former prime minister's party the United Malays National Organization in the 2018 general elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Singapore Same Switzerland Malaysia Money 2018 Media From Government Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Wife of Jailed Russian Pilot Says His Prison Condi ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia's Nikolic to Become Head Coach of FC Lokomo ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan to Review Terms of Contracts Signed With Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Urges Senate to Call on Obama to Testify on ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decision on awarding honorary ..

48 minutes ago

US Steps Contrary to Resolution 2231 on Iran Cynic ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.