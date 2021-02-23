UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Court Orders Halt To Myanmar Migrant Deportation: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:54 AM

Malaysian court orders halt to Myanmar migrant deportation: lawyer

A Malaysian court Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to a controversial plan to deport 1,200 Myanmar detainees to their homeland weeks after a coup, following a last-ditch legal challenge

Lumut, Malaysia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Malaysian court Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to a controversial plan to deport 1,200 Myanmar detainees to their homeland weeks after a coup, following a last-ditch legal challenge.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court said the repatriation cannot take place to allow for a hearing on Wednesday into a bid by Amnesty International and Asylum Access to stop the deportations, New Sin Yew, a lawyer representing the groups, told AFP.

