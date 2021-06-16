UrduPoint.com
A Malaysian high court overturned the verdict of an investigation into the death of a French-Irish teen from London whose body was found in the jungle in August 2019, media said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A Malaysian high court overturned the verdict of an investigation into the death of a French-Irish teen from London whose body was found in the jungle in August 2019, media said.

Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, went missing while on a family holiday at a resort south of Kuala Lumpur. Her naked body was found near a stream 10 days later.

The Malaysian coroner said she had died of stress and starvation and concluded that she wandered off on her own.

However, High Court Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan issued an open verdict on Wednesday, saying it was unlikely that the girl, who had a developmental condition that made it hard for her to walk long distances, had left the chalet by herself, according to The Star newspaper.

The new verdict means that the investigation into Nora Quoirin's death will continue. The girl's parents argue that she was abducted and her body was taken to the location where it was found after her death.

