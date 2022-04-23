Malaysian Diplomat Believes Nation Will Study Opportunity to Sell Semiconductors to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Bala Chandran told Sputnik that he believes that the country would consider an opportunity to sell semiconductors and electronics to Russia.

"The Malaysian industry is market-oriented. And I am absolutely sure that any request from the Russian party concerning such products will be considered," the ambassador said.

He stressed that he was not aware of any current talks on the issues between the two countries.

According to the ambassador, Malaysia is one of the biggest exporters of semiconductors in the world.

Russia may face deficit of semiconductors because of the massive sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine. Taiwan, which is one of the world's key producers of semiconductors, has joined the sanctions campaign.