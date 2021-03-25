UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Diplomat Hopes For More Military Cooperation With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:37 PM

The Malaysian ambassador in Moscow, Bala Chandran, told Sputnik that he hopes to see an increase in the military cooperation between Malaysia and Russia with some "positive announcements" in the near future

"There have been long-standing arrangements on the supply and maintenance of some of the hardware that Malaysia has purchased from Russia. There are ongoing discussions, I am hopeful that there will be many more developments in this sector, perhaps with some positive announcements coming up soon," Chandan said.

The diplomat also said that the Moscow-Kuala Lumpur military cooperation has been one of the "Primary movers" in the bilateral cooperation between the nations for a long time.

