UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian Doctors To Select COVID-19 Patients For Intensive Care Units - Health Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:10 PM

Malaysian Doctors to Select COVID-19 Patients for Intensive Care Units - Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Doctors in Malaysia will have to give preference to those who are more likely to cope with the disease when hospitalizing patients to intensive care units (ICU), given the epidemiological situation is deteriorating, Malaysian Health Chief Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Sunday.

"The Health Ministry has warned of possible scenarios in which doctors would have to make the difficult choice to prioritise ICU beds for patients with a high recovery potential over patients with low recovery potential (poor prognosis)," Noor Hisham said in a press conference, as quoted by The Straits Times.

He added that intensive care units are already filled by 104%, while hospitals for common coronavirus patients - by 85%.

Noor Hisham noted that the authorities cooperate with NGOs in organizing intensive care units amid the shortages of medical personnel.

Earlier this week, the Malaysian government announced the introduction of a nationwide lockdown from June 1 to 13 as the first stage of the strategy to tackle a resurgence in coronavirus infections. Besides, since April, the authorities have restricted travel between provinces and banned mass events and gatherings of any nature.

To date, Malaysia has registered nearly 560,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 2,650 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Poor Malaysia April June Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

3 hours ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

3 hours ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

4 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.