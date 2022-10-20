UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Election Commission Schedules General Elections For November 19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Malaysian Election Commission Schedules General Elections for November 19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The chairman of the Malaysian Election Commission, Abdul Ghani Salleh, said on Thursday that the snap elections for the country's parliament and the majority of the Malaysian state legislatures were set for November 19, media reported.

The states of Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah will not hold elections on this date, as they have already had elections recently, Ghani Salleh said, as quoted by the Malaysian Star newspaper.

On October 10, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament with the king's permission due to the parliamentary crisis that had developed in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan October November Media

Recent Stories

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

11 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.