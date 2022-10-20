Malaysian Election Commission Schedules General Elections for November 19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The chairman of the Malaysian Election Commission, Abdul Ghani Salleh, said on Thursday that the snap elections for the country's parliament and the majority of the Malaysian state legislatures were set for November 19, media reported.

The states of Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah will not hold elections on this date, as they have already had elections recently, Ghani Salleh said, as quoted by the Malaysian Star newspaper.

On October 10, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament with the king's permission due to the parliamentary crisis that had developed in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.