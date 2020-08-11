Malaysian ex-finance minister and his wife face graft charges

A Malaysian ex-finance minister and his wife were hit with corruption charges Tuesday, the latest episode in a crackdown against dissent since a scandal-plagued party returned to power

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A Malaysian ex-finance minister and his wife were hit with corruption charges Tuesday, the latest episode in a crackdown against dissent since a scandal-plagued party returned to power.

Lim Guan Eng was a minister for nearly two years until the reformist government he was in collapsed in February, as a new pact led by former allies and political rivals took over.

A former chief minister of the northern state of Penang from 2008 to 2018, Lim was chargedwith abusing his position to get 372,009 Ringgit ($88,573) in gratification for his wife Betty Chewover a workers' dormitory project.