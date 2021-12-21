UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Ex-PM Mahathir To Be Discharged From Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:44 PM

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad will be discharged from a specialist heart hospital in the coming days after undergoing a check-up, the medical facility said Tuesday.

The 96-year-old was admitted Thursday to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. His aides and the hospital had declined to give details of his condition.

The institute said in a statement that doctors were "satisfied with the results" of the check-up, and he would be discharged in the next few days.

Mahathir has had health problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

His first stint was from 1981 to 2003, then he made a comeback and returned as premier in 2018 at the age of 92 at the head of a reformist coalition.

But that administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

