Malaysian Ex-PM Najib's First 1MDB Trial To Proceed

Mon 11th November 2019

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak's first trial linked to the 1MDB scandal will proceed after a judge ruled Monday prosecutors had made a sufficient case, boosting efforts to bring him to justice over the mammoth fraud.

Vast sums were plundered from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB in a multi-billion-dollar scam allegedly involving former prime minister Najib and his cronies, which has triggered investigations around the world.

His coalition was ousted at the polls last year after six decades in power largely due to the scandal, and he has since been arrested and hit with dozens of charges linked to the looting of the investment vehicle.

The 66-year-old went on trial for the first time in April over the controversy, in a case centring on the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.

1 million) from a former 1MDB unit into his bank account. Najib denies any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors finished presenting their evidence in August, and on Monday High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ruled the case was strong enough to go forward and Najib should enter his defence.

"The accused had enormous and overarching influence" over the 1MDB unit, SRC International, the judge told the court, adding the prosecution had established Najib has a case to answer for all seven charges he is facing.

"It was under the control of the accused from day one. The accused wielded considerable power."

