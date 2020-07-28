UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Najib Found Guilty Of All Charges In 1MDB-Linked Case -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven charges in the graft trial linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund, Malaysian English-language newspaper The Star reported.

The newspaper wrote that Najib had been charged with one count of abuse of power, three counts of money laundering and three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT). All of them involved money misappropriated from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine for the abuse of power charge; up to 15 years in prison and a fine for money laundering; and up to 20 years in prison, whipping and a fine for the CBT, it wrote.

