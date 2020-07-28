Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak Looks Set for Guilty Verdict - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak looks set to be found guilty of offenses in the graft trial linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund, the New Straits Times reported.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali finished reading the part of the judgment on Najib's abuse of power charge, the newspaper said.

The judge ruled that the defense had failed to raise reasonable doubt on the charge.