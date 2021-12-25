UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Floods Death Toll Rises To 46

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 02:53 PM

Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years rose to 46 Saturday, with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up on Christmas day

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The death toll from Malaysia's worst floods in years rose to 46 Saturday, with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up on Christmas day.

Days of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow last weekend, swamping cities, cutting off major roads, and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Selangor -- Malaysia's most densely populated and wealthiest state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur -- has been one of the worst-hit areas.

Many in its flood-hit state capital Shah Alam were left stranded in their homes with barely any food for days, before being evacuated on boats in a chaotic rescue operation.

Inspector General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the death toll rose to 46 people as more bodies were recovered, with the majority of the fatalities in Selangor and Pahang states.

"There are still five people missing. We hope they will be found soon," he told a press conference.

He said 54,532 people were still in more than 300 evacuation centres across seven states and 68 roads remained closed due to flooding.

Work crews used backhoes and lorries to remove items strewn across the streets outside people's homes, Acryl Sani said as he called for caution because some rivers remained swollen.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had earlier urged the government to hold a public inquiry following the widely criticised flood response.

Poor coordination between government agencies and the delayed deployment of the military "turned the response to the natural disaster into a human, governance disaster", he said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has admitted there were "weaknesses" but pledged improvements in future.

The Southeast Asian nation is hit by floods annually during the monsoon season, from November to February, but those at the weekend were the worst since 2014.

Global warming has been linked to worsening floods. Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Related Topics

Police Flood Water Christmas Shah Alam Kuala Lumpur Malaysia February November From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM, military leadership felicitates Christian comm ..

PM, military leadership felicitates Christian community across Pakistan on Chris ..

58 seconds ago
 ECP says no one should put it under pressure over ..

ECP says no one should put it under pressure over EVMs

15 minutes ago
 Prime minister wishes "Happy Christmas" to Christi ..

Prime minister wishes "Happy Christmas" to Christians

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Fri ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday

2 minutes ago
 China's red tourism gathers steam in 2021

China's red tourism gathers steam in 2021

2 minutes ago
 NCA organizes Christmas function

NCA organizes Christmas function

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.