Malaysian Foreign Minister Calls for Serious Reform of UN

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The United Nations needs to undergo critical reforms to be effective, as the world is facing serious challenges, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on Wednesday.

Malaysia is also concerned with the increase in hateful statements and actions, such as the burning of the Quran in Sweden, around the world, he noted. The minister also pointed to the security threats in the South China Sea.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization which dedicates itself to representing the interests and aspirations of developing states.