Malaysian, German Experts Claim Ukraine Tampered With Tape Evidence In MH17 Crash Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Senior Digital Forensic Investigator Akash Rosen at Malaysian firm OG IT Forensic Services claims in a new documentary by Dutch director Max van der Werff about the circumstances surrounding the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has edited the recordings of the talks presented as evidence in the MH17 crash case on Donbas.

The 28-minute documentary was published on YouTube in mid-July.

According to Rosen, noise level differences indicate that several audio tracks were merged in some parts and the tapes were heavily redacted.

The facts of tampering with the phone tapes were confirmed in the film by German audio expert Norman Ritter, who insists that he found at least nine instances of manipulation with the evidence material.

The source of the tapes, according to the JIT press conference on June 19 by Dutch police officer Paulissen, head of the National Criminal Investigation Service of The Netherlands, was the Ukrainian SBU.

The Boeing 777 passenger plane, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board died. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team announced in June the Names of four people, three Russians and one Ukrainian, suspected of being involved in the incident. Russia refuted the accusations.

