Malaysian Government Announces Extension of COVID-19 Restrictive Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Malaysia has extended restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 until November 9, Senior Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday.

The decision was made based on the assessment of the Health Ministry that said the areas of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were high-risk locations, according to the Straits Times newspaper.

"Taking into account this risk, the government has agreed to extend the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor for 14 more days, from October 27 to November 9," the official said, as quoted by the outlet.

Under the CMCO, all economic activities are allowed, however, social activities and cross-district travel are banned. Only two people are allowed to leave a house at a time. For those who work, passes are required.

A sharp increase in new coronavirus cases began in September in the Sabah province, followed by areas close to Kuala Lumpur and other parts of Malaysia. Since October 1, the increase in new cases in Malaysia has crossed the mark of 200 cases per day. On Monday, the country recorded 1,240 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

To date, Malaysia has confirmed over 27,800 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 236.