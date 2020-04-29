UrduPoint.com
Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:29 PM

Malaysian Government Eases Travel Restrictions Aimed at Curbing Spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The authorities of Malaysia have softened domestic restrictions that were introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, allowing citizens to buy necessities and visit doctors beyond a 10-kilometer (6.2-miles) radius from their homes.

In March, the government issued regulations prohibiting travel between regions, public gatherings and leaving home without acute necessity.

Since then, the regulations have been extended several times, with the latest set to last until May 12.

"Now that two family members are allowed to shop for necessities or seek medical services during the Movement Control Order (MCO), they are also allowed to travel further than the 10km if the necessities are not available in their residential area," the government said in a statement, as quoted by the New Straits Times newspaper.

A total of 5,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Malaysia, and 100 people have died from the disease.

More Stories From World

