Malaysian Government Tenders Resignation - Minister

The government of Malaysia has tendered its resignation, Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister of the science, tech, innovation and vaccines, said on Monday after the ruling coalition collapsed, triggering a crisis

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The government of Malaysia has tendered its resignation, Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister of the science, tech, innovation and vaccines, said on Monday after the ruling coalition collapsed, triggering a crisis.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin held a brief cabinet meeting with several high-ranking officials, after which he departed to the royal palace for an audience with the country's ruler, known as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

"The Cabinet has tendered our resignation to the Agong. Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation.

May God bless Malaysia,"Jamaluddin wrote on Instagram.

Muhyiddin became the prime minister in March 2020 following a political turmoil caused by the resignation of then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The resignation of the cabinet has been widely discussed in the country as several lawmakers officially departed the ruling coalition in recent weeks, changing the balance of power in the parliament. Yassin is also said to have lost the monarch's support due to alleged imprudent actions.