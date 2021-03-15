UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Gov't Appeals Court's Decision Allowing Christians To Use Word 'Allah' - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:21 PM

The Malaysian government is challenging the High Court's recent ruling that allows the country's Christian community to use the word "Allah" when referring to God for educational purposes, national media reported on Monday, citing officials

On March 10, Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that the Home Ministry's 1986 ban on the use of the words "Allah" and "Kaabah" by non-Muslims in the religious publications was unlawful, as Malaysia's constitution guarantees freedom of religion.

According to The Star news portal, the government's notice of appeal was filed at the High Court registry earlier on Monday.

Only 9.2 percent of Malaysia's 32 million population are Christians of Chinese, Indian or indigenous backgrounds, while 61.3 percent practice islam.

More Stories From World

