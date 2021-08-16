UrduPoint.com

Malaysian King Opposes Snap Elections After Prime Minister Resigns - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Malaysian King Opposes Snap Elections After Prime Minister Resigns - Reports

Malaysian king Abdullah de Pahang is opposing snap elections after the resignation of Yassin's government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper The Star reported on Monday with reference to the King's Palace

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Malaysian king Abdullah de Pahang is opposing snap elections after the resignation of Yassin's government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper The Star reported on Monday with reference to the King's Palace.

Outgoing Muhyiddin was appointed a caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed, the palace said.

Under the Malaysian constitution, the prime minister is elected by the parliament following a general election, and then is confirmed by the king. In case a prime minister resigns before their tenure up, two scenarios are set forth in the constitution: the dissolution of parliament, and the holding of snap elections or the appointment of a new prime minister by the king to occupy the position until the current parliamentary term expires. A caretaker prime minister should have the support of the majority of lawmakers.

The term of the current parliament is will end on July 2022.

On Monday, Muhyiddin and his cabinet submitted their resignations to the king amid the worst outbreak in the country and the economic impact of lockdowns. Over the last few weeks, several members of parliament from the ruling coalition announced their resignation, which Muhyiddin granted. The politician expressed the hope that a new government will be formed soon.

Yassin came to power in March 2020 without elections at the head of scandal-ridden coalition All-Malaya Council of Joint Action, after then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a political heavyweight, whose name is associated with the economic miracle of 1990-2000, refused to work in the same government as "kleptocrats."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Same March July 2020 From Government Cabinet Election 2018

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

13 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

24 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

26 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

28 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

28 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.