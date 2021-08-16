Malaysian King Opposes Snap Elections After Prime Minister Resigns - Reports

Malaysian king Abdullah de Pahang is opposing snap elections after the resignation of Yassin's government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper The Star reported on Monday with reference to the King's Palace

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Malaysian king Abdullah de Pahang is opposing snap elections after the resignation of Yassin's government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper The Star reported on Monday with reference to the King's Palace.

Outgoing Muhyiddin was appointed a caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed, the palace said.

Under the Malaysian constitution, the prime minister is elected by the parliament following a general election, and then is confirmed by the king. In case a prime minister resigns before their tenure up, two scenarios are set forth in the constitution: the dissolution of parliament, and the holding of snap elections or the appointment of a new prime minister by the king to occupy the position until the current parliamentary term expires. A caretaker prime minister should have the support of the majority of lawmakers.

The term of the current parliament is will end on July 2022.

On Monday, Muhyiddin and his cabinet submitted their resignations to the king amid the worst outbreak in the country and the economic impact of lockdowns. Over the last few weeks, several members of parliament from the ruling coalition announced their resignation, which Muhyiddin granted. The politician expressed the hope that a new government will be formed soon.

Yassin came to power in March 2020 without elections at the head of scandal-ridden coalition All-Malaya Council of Joint Action, after then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, a political heavyweight, whose name is associated with the economic miracle of 1990-2000, refused to work in the same government as "kleptocrats."