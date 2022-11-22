UrduPoint.com

Malaysian King Postpones Decision On New Government To November 23 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah has postponed his decision on the formation of a new government to November 23, since there is no clear candidate for the post of prime minister yet following the general election, Malaysia media reported on Tuesday

The king was planning to announce the new government on November 22.

However, Abdullah decided to take more time to consider the formation of the government during a meeting with two leading candidates for the office of prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim and Muhyiddin Yassin, the Malaysian Star newspaper said. The two candidates' parties, the Alliance of Hope and the National Alliance, gained most of the seats in the parliament, however, neither of the parties was able to secure a majority or form a coalition, the report said.

On Saturday, Malaysia held a general election to its 222-seat lower house and regional legislatures. Nevertheless, it remains unclear who will enter the country's new government, as none of the parties or coalitions managed to gain enough votes to form a government single-handedly.

Malaysia's ruling political coalition, Barisan Nasional (National Front) got only 30 seats in the new parliament, with its leader and outgoing prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, saying earlier in the day that his party had no intention of supporting any coalition to form a new government and would remain in opposition.

On October 10, Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament with the king's permission, due to the parliamentary crisis that had developed in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

